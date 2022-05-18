Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD
Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rutherford, NJ. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
The Family Center for Otolaryngology Inc.47 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 935-5508
Meadows Surgery Center75 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 661-7500
Summit Medical Group6 Brighton Rd Ste 104, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 470-0282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had my nose/ sinuses fixed about four years ago. After going over few options/ reviews, finally decided to go with Dr. Hassan. It was a great experience with him, and I regret not getting it done before. I lived with this issue throughout my life, and it was such a great difference after the procedure. Thanks.
About Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
- 1528279320
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hassan speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.