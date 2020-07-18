See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lanham, MD
Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (33)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD

Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Hassan works at Maryland Urgent Care in Lanham, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hassan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Urgent Care
    9831 Greenbelt Rd Ste 208, Lanham, MD 20706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 277-3555
  2. 2
    Family Physicians Inc
    9821 Greenbelt Rd Ste 207, Lanham, MD 20706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 277-3555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Went in for an Annual Physical here as I just relocated to this area. Quite impressed with the ease of making an appointment and the way I was treated. The doctor spared no time in his detailed evaluation. For first time ever I got questions about my daily routine, lifestyle , exercise and sleep not only my illness and medications. At last I am put on the right track to be healthy and remain in good health.
    About Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1821093865
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

