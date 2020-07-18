Overview of Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD

Dr. Sherif Hassan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine.



Dr. Hassan works at Maryland Urgent Care in Lanham, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.