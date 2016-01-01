See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Sherif Henien, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.3 (9)
Map Pin Small Thousand Oaks, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sherif Henien, MD

Dr. Sherif Henien, MD is a Pulmonologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LIEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Henien works at Jacob & Henein A Medical Corp. in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacob & Henein A Medical Corp.
    2230 Lynn Rd Ste 230, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 373-5864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sherif Henien, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1225031784
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LIEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
