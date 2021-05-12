Overview

Dr. Sherif Iskander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Iskander works at Cardiovascular Assocs/East TX in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.