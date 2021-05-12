Dr. Iskander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherif Iskander, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherif Iskander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Iskander works at
Locations
Trincare Inc1783 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2283
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Islander and Dr Noah Israel are the best. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sherif Iskander, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1255321980
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iskander works at
Dr. Iskander has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iskander speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.