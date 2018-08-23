See All Pediatricians in Palmdale, CA
Dr. Sherif Khamis, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sherif Khamis, MD

Dr. Sherif Khamis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Khamis works at Palmdale Pediatric Center Ppc in Palmdale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khamis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmdale Pediatric Center Ppc
    2271 E Palmdale Blvd Ste E, Palmdale, CA 93550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 538-9922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 23, 2018
    Dr khamis has been my primary physician for many years now, ever since I was a child. My whole family comes to Dr. Khamies as well and we would all recommend him to any family looking for a new doctor. He is always very helpful and caring. When i need refills or referrals I get them right away without having to call a bunch of times or wait forever like with other doctors. I always leave the office feeling better.
    Simi Valley , CA — Aug 23, 2018
    About Dr. Sherif Khamis, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467476598
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Residency
    • Waterbury-St Mary's Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherif Khamis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khamis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khamis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khamis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khamis works at Palmdale Pediatric Center Ppc in Palmdale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khamis’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khamis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khamis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khamis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khamis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

