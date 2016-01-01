Dr. Sherif Makar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherif Makar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherif Makar, MD
Dr. Sherif Makar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Celebration.
Dr. Makar's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Neuro Oncology at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 286, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Neuro Oncology at Celebration400 Celebration Pl Ste A280, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Celebration
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sherif Makar, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1184988149
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
