Overview of Dr. Sherif Rizkalla, DO

Dr. Sherif Rizkalla, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Fort Worth, TX and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Rizkalla works at Healthcare Associates of Texas in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.