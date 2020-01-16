Dr. Sherill Purcell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purcell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherill Purcell, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherill Purcell, MD
Dr. Sherill Purcell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Purcell works at
Dr. Purcell's Office Locations
-
1
Roland R Purcell, MD83 E 38th St, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 778-3311
-
2
Care for the Homeless91 Junius St, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 866-1055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purcell?
Dr.Purcell is THE best, she was my pediatrician and now is in the hands of my 4yr old since birth with my son on the way as well. We need more Drs. with her paitience and natural care for patients around. So sweet and kind hearted .
About Dr. Sherill Purcell, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1871670984
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purcell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purcell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purcell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purcell works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Purcell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purcell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purcell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purcell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.