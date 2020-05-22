Dr. Sherilyn Diomampo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diomampo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherilyn Diomampo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sherilyn Diomampo, MD
Dr. Sherilyn Diomampo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Anderson, SC.
Dr. Diomampo works at
Dr. Diomampo's Office Locations
AnMed Health Rheumatology2000 E Greenville St Ste 5130, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-4590Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Diomampo, She is very kind, professional and knows what she's doing . She is honest with people if she feels she can help you she will, if not she want keep you coming.
About Dr. Sherilyn Diomampo, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1225382336
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diomampo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diomampo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diomampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diomampo has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diomampo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Diomampo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diomampo.
