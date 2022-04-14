Overview

Dr. Sherilyn Russell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension River District Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at Saint Clair Shores Endocrinology in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.