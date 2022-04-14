Dr. Sherilyn Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherilyn Russell, MD
Dr. Sherilyn Russell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension River District Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
St John Endocrinology20229 E 9 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 267-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
She is extremely knowledgeable about a number of illnesses! She keeps me well balanced. I can send her a message and she answers really quickly! I wouldn’t ever change from Dr. Russell ! She’s the best!
About Dr. Sherilyn Russell, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.