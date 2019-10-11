Dr. Mermash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherin Mermash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sherin Mermash, MD
Dr. Sherin Mermash, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Dr. Mermash works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mermash's Office Locations
-
1
Douglas B. Friedrich MD P.c.200 W 57th St Fl 15, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 247-8100Tuesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors Westside Int Med315 W 50Th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 333-7661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mermash?
all my visits with Dr Mermash was beyond and above my expectation. I can't say enough about her! She's the utmost physician, very knowledgeable, caring and attentive. She wanted to know step by step my health history and answer all my questions. I didn't feel rushed and she made sure that I understood and developed a feasible plan to treat my health issues. she really takes time needed and never rushes through an appointment. she knows how to interact with patients. she's really cares about her patients health and takes pride in her profession with excellence and it evident the first time you see her. I feel blessed to have a physician with her attributes. Thank you!
About Dr. Sherin Mermash, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1083081368
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mermash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mermash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mermash works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mermash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mermash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mermash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mermash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.