Dr. Sherita King, MD

Urology
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sherita King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. King works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1 Freedom Way # 293, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sherita King, MD

    • Urology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1700047982
    Education & Certifications

    • San Diego Sexual Medicine
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherita King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. King’s profile.

    Dr. King has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

