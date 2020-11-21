Overview of Dr. Sherley Marceus, MD

Dr. Sherley Marceus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Marceus works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY with other offices in West Nyack, NY and Monsey, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.