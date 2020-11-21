Dr. Sherley Marceus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marceus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherley Marceus, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherley Marceus, MD
Dr. Sherley Marceus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.
Dr. Marceus' Office Locations
-
1
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
-
2
Crystal Run Healthcare2 Centerock Rd, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 703-6999
-
3
Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 352-6800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marceus is one of a kind. She takes the time to know you as a person and not simply a patient. She is professional, caring, conscientious, and knowledgeable. I’ve been to good gynos but she truly is one of my favorites. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Sherley Marceus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1508304155
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marceus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marceus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marceus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marceus has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marceus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marceus speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marceus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marceus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marceus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marceus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.