Dr. Sherman Chan, MD
Dr. Sherman Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Selden, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Internal Medicine Associates PC243 Boyle Rd, Selden, NY 11784 Directions (516) 487-5577Wednesday9:30am - 6:30pm
Winthrop Community Medical Affiliates PC6835 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 544-4443
NYU Langone Island Cardiac Specialists9407 156th Ave, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Directions (718) 544-4443
Jorge L Gardyn MD Facp PC618 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (516) 487-5577
- 5 400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 205, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 487-5577
- 6 910 Route 109, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (516) 487-5577
Dimitri N Kessaris MD PC315 E Shore Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 487-5577
Progressive Urology Group2747 Crescent St # 206, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 728-3200
Progressive Urology Group6902 Austin St # 3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-4443
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Chan has been my urologist for a few years. Excellent physician. Explains clearly. Answers questions thoroughly. Performs numerous tests.
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1811184047
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Urology
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
