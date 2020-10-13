Dr. Sherman Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherman Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sherman Cole, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with Letterman Army Medical Center
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole's Office Locations
Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City8900 State Line Rd Ste 380, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 385-7252
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always friendly, understanding, and professional. Goes out of his way to help with whatever situation you are in and to be sympathetic to that situation. Is like a good friend.
About Dr. Sherman Cole, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1609856699
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cole works at
