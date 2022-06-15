Dr. Don Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Sherman, MD
Overview of Dr. Don Sherman, MD
Dr. Don Sherman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Huntington Beach Hospital.
Dr. Sherman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
-
1
Sherman Don MD Inc.17732 Beach Blvd Ste C, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 557-6364
Hospital Affiliations
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Huntington Beach Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherman?
When I called other doctors, all I got was an answering machine or keep pressing on a number until it got transferred to the secretary. The doctor with 5 stars had 3 different offices and the appointment schedule at my location was booked up until September. When I called Dr. Sherman’s office, the doctor answered the call. I was very surprised and I could see him in a few hours later that day. Needless to say, his office was very nice and clean and he took his time to treat me. I understand why someone would give him 2 stars because he was as young as other doctors and he did the old fashioned way. However, his years of medical experience was really matter. He pulled stuff and waxes out of ears and cleaned them in a gentle manner. I felt like 10 years younger now. I definitely recommend Dr Don Sherman to anyone. Don’t just judge at the low rating and go the high rating. It can be deceptive.
About Dr. Don Sherman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1316139280
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.