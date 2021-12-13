Overview of Dr. Sherman Nagler, MD

Dr. Sherman Nagler, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Dr. Nagler works at Nagler Foot Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.