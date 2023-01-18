Overview of Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD

Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Reeves works at Minnesota Eye Consultants in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Minnetonka, MN and Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.