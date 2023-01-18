See All Ophthalmologists in Woodbury, MN
Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD

Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Reeves works at Minnesota Eye Consultants in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Minnetonka, MN and Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yogesh Reddy, MB BS
Dr. Yogesh Reddy, MB BS
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Reeves' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woodbury Office
    7125 Tamarack Rd, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 888-5800
  2. 2
    Minnetonka Office
    10709 Wayzata Blvd # 200, Minnetonka, MN 55305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 393-8639
  3. 3
    Blaine Office
    11091 Ulysses St NE Ste 300, Blaine, MN 55434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 421-9410
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Diseases
Tear Duct Disorders
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Corneal Diseases
Tear Duct Disorders
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Minnesota Medical Assistance
    • PreferredOne
    • SelectCare
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • United Health Plan
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reeves?

    Jan 18, 2023
    Very professional and did an eye examination for surgery for cataracts.
    — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reeves to family and friends

    Dr. Reeves' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reeves

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD.

    About Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205882560
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reeves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reeves has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reeves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Reeves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sherman Reeves, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.