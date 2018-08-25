See All Urologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Sherman Silber, MD

Urology
3.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Chesterfield, MO
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sherman Silber, MD

Dr. Sherman Silber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 730, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpes Simplex Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sherman Silber, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 57 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568508018
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sherman Silber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Silber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Silber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Silber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

