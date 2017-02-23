Dr. Sherman Sprik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherman Sprik, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherman Sprik, MD
Dr. Sherman Sprik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Sprik's Office Locations
Spectrum Health - East Paris Lab1000 East Paris Ave Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 575-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was wonderful! I needed urgent help with and ear problem that an urgent care clinic completely botched. I couldn't hear and was in intense pain. Dr. Sprich squeezed me into his schedule as a new patient and I walked out of his office pain free and with my hearing restored.
About Dr. Sherman Sprik, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sprik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprik accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprik has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprik.
