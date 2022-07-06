Dr. Sherman Washington Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washington Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherman Washington Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Sherman Washington Jr, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.
Locations
Transforming Arts Inc.2900 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 114, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (818) 424-9176Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Complete Medical Center1820 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste M, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 916-3537
Hospital Affiliations
- North Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor articulates so you can understand. Instead of speaking in medical terms. Appointment was easy to make no long wait.
About Dr. Sherman Washington Jr, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1396893202
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Washington Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washington Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washington Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.