Dr. Sherman Washington Jr, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.



Dr. Washington Jr works at Transforming Arts Inc. in Henderson, NV with other offices in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.