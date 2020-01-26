Dr. Kapadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shernaaz Kapadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shernaaz Kapadia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Kapadia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wexford Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology100 Bradford Rd Ste 410, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 680-3370
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Jameson
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapadia?
I went to Dr. Kapadia due to severe allergy like symptoms incl. sinus pressure & chronic post nasal drip for nearly a yr. I was diagnosed by another ENT over 10 yrs ago as having pollen & mold allergies. At their recommendation I took allergy shots for over 3 yrs. My symptoms returned a yr ago. Decongestants and prescription meds helped control the symptoms but returned as soon as I stopped. I saw great reviews on Dr Kapadia. I was impressed with the cleanliness of the office & the kindness of her staff. I was most impressed with Dr Kapadia’s professionalism & her kindness as well. She spent a lot of time with me. Following the allergy testing, she told me I had no allergies. I was suffering from non allergy rhinitis and a form of gastric reflux that was causing the mucus in my throat. She went over my treatment plan in detail, & I will be following up w/her in 4-6 wks. I can’t begin to explain the comfort level I felt w/her. I recommend her to anyone!!
About Dr. Shernaaz Kapadia, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1174559561
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapadia works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.