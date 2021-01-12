Dr. Sherri Haas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherri Haas, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.
Dr. Haas' Office Locations
Twin Cities Pain Clinic7235 Ohms Ln, Edina, MN 55439 Directions (952) 522-6070
Twin Cities Pain Clinic683 Bielenberg Dr Ste 103, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (952) 522-6070
Twin Cities Pain Clinic7270 Forestview Ln N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 522-6070
Twin Cities Pain Clinic14551 County Road 11 Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 522-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allina Advantage
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
She was personable for a surgeon and competent. I would recommend her as a pain specialist for procedures. I think her competence counts for more than her modest bedside manner.
About Dr. Sherri Haas, DO
- Pain Management
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota - Twin Cities
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Chronic Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.