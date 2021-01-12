Overview of Dr. Sherri Haas, DO

Dr. Sherri Haas, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.



Dr. Haas works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Edina, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN, Maple Grove, MN and Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Chronic Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.