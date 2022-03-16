Dr. Sherri Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherri Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherri Li, MD
Dr. Sherri Li, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Li's Office Locations
Amy K. Nelson7800 Wolf Trail CV, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 682-9222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Every time i got to Dr Li, i am always amazed at how fast the appointment is. Today was no exception (March 15, 2022). She is easy to talk to and gets you in and out in under 10 mins. Never makes you feel uncomfortable and always open to questions. I would recommend her to anyone looking for a OBGYN.
About Dr. Sherri Li, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.