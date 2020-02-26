Dr. Sherri Putterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Putterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherri Putterman, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherri Putterman, MD
Dr. Sherri Putterman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Putterman works at
Dr. Putterman's Office Locations
-
1
University Plaza Obgyn Llp877 Stewart Ave Ste 7, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-0722
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 222-0722
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Putterman?
Dr. Putterman has been my GYN for five years now and has provided me the utmost care through issues with my fibroids and other concerns I have had with my health. She speaks clear and understandable layman terms when she discussed all my options for procedures to alleviate my abnormal and painful menstrual cycles. She has performed several procedures on me and her day of surgery bedside manner made all the difference to qualm my anxieties. She comes across as non judgmental on decisions and knows it is her role to give her patients thoughtful care and all the information they need to make the right individualized decisions for themselves. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sherri Putterman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1265542666
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop-University Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Putterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Putterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Putterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Putterman works at
Dr. Putterman has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Putterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Putterman speaks Hebrew.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Putterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Putterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Putterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Putterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.