Overview of Dr. Sherri Sanders, MD

Dr. Sherri Sanders, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sallisaw, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sanders works at Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.