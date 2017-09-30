Dr. Sandifer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherri Sandifer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sherri Sandifer, MD
Dr. Sherri Sandifer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Sandifer's Office Locations
Fm1960 - Cypresswood8111 Cypresswood Dr Ste 104, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 376-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent caring very smart. Compassionate patient with children.
About Dr. Sherri Sandifer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Sandifer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandifer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandifer.
