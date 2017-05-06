See All Pediatricians in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Sherri Tysch, DO

Pediatrics
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sherri Tysch, DO

Dr. Sherri Tysch, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tysch works at Dr. Sherri R. Tysch - DO in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tysch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Sherri R. Tysch - DO
    612 E Janss Rd Ste 304, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-4805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Acne
Acute Tonsillitis
Anemia
Acne
Acute Tonsillitis
Anemia

Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sherri Tysch, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730159716
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherri Tysch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tysch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tysch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tysch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tysch works at Dr. Sherri R. Tysch - DO in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tysch’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tysch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tysch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tysch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tysch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

