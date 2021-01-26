Dr. Sherrie Ballantine-Talmadge, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballantine-Talmadge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherrie Ballantine-Talmadge, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherrie Ballantine-Talmadge, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Ballantine-Talmadge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CU Sports Medicine and Performance Center2150 Stadium Dr Fl 2, Boulder, CO 80309 Directions (303) 315-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballantine-Talmadge?
Dr. Ballantine is a kind, caring physician that can put the patient at ease with her gentle demeanor. She actively listens to your comments and encourages the patient to participate in their own care.
About Dr. Sherrie Ballantine-Talmadge, DO
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1881868008
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballantine-Talmadge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballantine-Talmadge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballantine-Talmadge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballantine-Talmadge works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballantine-Talmadge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballantine-Talmadge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballantine-Talmadge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballantine-Talmadge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.