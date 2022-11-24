Dr. Sherrie-Lee Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherrie-Lee Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherrie-Lee Brown, MD
Dr. Sherrie-Lee Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yulee, FL.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
UF Health Women's Specialists - Wildlight76011 William Burgess Rd, Yulee, FL 32097 Directions (904) 427-8584
UF Health Women's Specialists Fetal Diagnostic Center - North15255 Max Leggett Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 427-8898
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, she listened.
About Dr. Sherrie-Lee Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952744922
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.