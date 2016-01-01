Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherrie Richards, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherrie Richards, MD
Dr. Sherrie Richards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
Saint Thomas West Hospital2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236 Directions (615) 284-4672
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sherrie Richards, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1770586786
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Preeclampsia and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
