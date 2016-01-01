Overview of Dr. Sherrie Richards, MD

Dr. Sherrie Richards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Richards works at Impatient Medical Srvcs Mdtwn in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Preeclampsia and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.