Dr. Sherrie-Ann Straughn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sherrie-Ann Straughn, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Buckhead Dermatology2961 Hardman Ct NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 816-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with her was very imformative and she has an excellent beside manner and is extremely knowledgable. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Sherrie-Ann Straughn, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1477569085
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Straughn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Straughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Straughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Straughn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Straughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Straughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Straughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.