Dr. Sherril Rieux, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sherril Rieux, MD

Dr. Sherril Rieux, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rieux's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8110 Airport Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 623-1255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Doctor Rieux, very personal, listens to your problems and comes up with solutions . Doctor Rieux explains to you about your care. Thank you, Doctor Rieux
    Oatis, Carol — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Sherril Rieux, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427144989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherril Rieux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rieux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rieux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

