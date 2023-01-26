Dr. Sherril Rieux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherril Rieux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sherril Rieux, MD
Dr. Sherril Rieux, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rieux's Office Locations
- 1 8110 Airport Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 623-1255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Rieux, very personal, listens to your problems and comes up with solutions . Doctor Rieux explains to you about your care. Thank you, Doctor Rieux
About Dr. Sherril Rieux, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1427144989
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rieux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rieux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rieux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.