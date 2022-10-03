Dr. Sherrita Polk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherrita Polk, DO
Overview
Dr. Sherrita Polk, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Polk works at
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma State University5310 E 31st St Ste 1101, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 584-5364
-
2
Primary Health Physicians Pllc809 N Central Expy, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 529-4500Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
CareNow - Cedar Hill345 N Highway 67, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (972) 956-5300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Texoma Medical Center5016 S US Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (601) 268-7425MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polk?
After a decade of dead ends with doctors in Bartlesville, I visited Dr. Polk's office, and so glad I did. She actually listened to me, evaluated my symptoms, started medication, referred me to a specialist, and now I'm finally being treated. Dr. Polk has a wonderful bedside manner, is engaging and caring.
About Dr. Sherrita Polk, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1639603723
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polk works at
Dr. Polk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.