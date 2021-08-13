Overview of Dr. Sherry Burchell, MD

Dr. Sherry Burchell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Burchell works at Sherry A Burchell MD in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.