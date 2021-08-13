Dr. Sherry Burchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Burchell, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherry Burchell, MD
Dr. Sherry Burchell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Dr. Burchell's Office Locations
Orange County Emergency Surgical Specialists Inc.999 N Tustin Ave Ste 116, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 547-1915
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor has taken care of all of my family members
About Dr. Sherry Burchell, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hosp
- Medical University of South Carolina
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- University Of South Carolina, Columbia, Sc
- General Surgery
Dr. Burchell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burchell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burchell has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Burchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.