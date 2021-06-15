See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sherry D'Souza, MD

Internal Medicine
2.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sherry D'Souza, MD

Dr. Sherry D'Souza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. D'Souza works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D'Souza's Office Locations

    Nmg - Bucktown Internal Medicine Derm
    1776 N MILWAUKEE AVE, Chicago, IL 60647 (312) 926-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Postnasal Drip
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Postnasal Drip
Cough

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain
Postnasal Drip
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Child and Adolescent Development
Chronic Diseases
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Flu Shot
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Nutritional Counseling
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteomalacia
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Physical Examination
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents
Primary Care for Adolescents
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
School Physicals
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sick Child Care
Sick Patient Care
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin K Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Weight Loss Management
Weight Maintenance
Well Male Examination
Well Woman Health Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Dr. D'Souza listens well and provides helpful suggestions and recommendations. She is knowledgeable and explains thing in an easy to understand manner. I find her demeanor calming and professional. She is also the primary doctor for two of my family members who have had similar experiences. Office staff are professional and friendly.
    OO — Jun 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sherry D'Souza, MD
    About Dr. Sherry D'Souza, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679911333
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherry D'Souza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr.

    Dr. D'Souza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Souza works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. D'Souza’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Souza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

