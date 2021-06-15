Dr. Sherry D'Souza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry D'Souza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sherry D'Souza, MD
Dr. Sherry D'Souza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. D'Souza works at
Dr. D'Souza's Office Locations
Nmg - Bucktown Internal Medicine Derm1776 N MILWAUKEE AVE, Chicago, IL 60647 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. D'Souza listens well and provides helpful suggestions and recommendations. She is knowledgeable and explains thing in an easy to understand manner. I find her demeanor calming and professional. She is also the primary doctor for two of my family members who have had similar experiences. Office staff are professional and friendly.
About Dr. Sherry D'Souza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1679911333
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Souza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Souza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Souza works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Souza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.