Dr. Sherry Gergis, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherry Gergis, MD
Dr. Sherry Gergis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gergis' Office Locations
Villar Neuropsychology LLC1301 S International Pkwy Ste 2021, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (330) 412-8187
Integrative Medicine of Lake Mary Inc2500 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 109, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 936-2449
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gergis has helped me adjust my medication and made me feel so much better. I am very thankful for her and Becky her office manager.
About Dr. Sherry Gergis, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1720261472
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Col of Med
- North East Ohio Univ Coll of Med
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Loyola University Chicago
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gergis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gergis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gergis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gergis has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gergis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Gergis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gergis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gergis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gergis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.