Overview

Dr. Sherry Ingraham, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane School Of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Ingraham works at Advanced Dermatology in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in League City, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.