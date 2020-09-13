Overview of Dr. Sherry Levio, MD

Dr. Sherry Levio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Levio works at Birmingham Gastroenterology Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.