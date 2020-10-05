See All Dermatologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Sherry L H Maragh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sherry L H Maragh, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sherry L H Maragh, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Maragh works at Greater Washington Dermatology - Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Ashburn, VA and Warrenton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Washington Dermatology - Rockville
    2401 Research Blvd Ste 260, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 719-2303
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology - Ashburn
    45155 Research Pl Ste 140, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 745-5213
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology - Warrenton
    419 Holiday Ct Ste 10, Warrenton, VA 20186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 202-7460

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Acne Keloid
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Acne Keloid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angioma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Freckle
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Roseola Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Roseola
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Xerosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Xerosis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Pyramid Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maragh?

    Oct 05, 2020
    Dr.Sherry Maragh was very pleasant, proficient and punctual. She was so thorough in explaining my surgical procedure that I felt completely at ease and that I was in competent hands. I will strongly recommend Maragh Dermatology to my family and friends.
    Raymond B — Oct 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sherry L H Maragh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sherry L H Maragh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maragh to family and friends

    Dr. Maragh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maragh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sherry L H Maragh, MD.

    About Dr. Sherry L H Maragh, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1366407157
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rochester University Strong Meml Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Med Ctr/u Maryland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Inova Loudoun Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherry L H Maragh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maragh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maragh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maragh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Maragh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maragh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maragh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maragh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.