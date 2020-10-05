Dr. Sherry L H Maragh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maragh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry L H Maragh, MD
Dr. Sherry L H Maragh, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Greater Washington Dermatology - Rockville2401 Research Blvd Ste 260, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 719-2303Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology - Ashburn45155 Research Pl Ste 140, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 745-5213
Advanced Dermatology - Warrenton419 Holiday Ct Ste 10, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 202-7460
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr.Sherry Maragh was very pleasant, proficient and punctual. She was so thorough in explaining my surgical procedure that I felt completely at ease and that I was in competent hands. I will strongly recommend Maragh Dermatology to my family and friends.
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- Female
- 1366407157
- Rochester University Strong Meml Hosp
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- Mercy Med Ctr/u Maryland
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Dr. Maragh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maragh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maragh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maragh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maragh speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Maragh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maragh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maragh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maragh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.