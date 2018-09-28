Dr. Sherry Milner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Milner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sherry Milner, MD
Dr. Sherry Milner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milner's Office Locations
- 1 33165 Solon Rd Ste 100, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 349-5575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have two children who see Dr. Milner. My youngest son has a serious condition which we are still trying to figure out. Dr Sherry has gone above and beyond for my family. She has taken my concerns seriously from the beginning and because of her my son got the proper care, fast. She works well with my son's other doctors and is amazing at communicating with me and keeping me updated. I can't say enough how thankful I am to have such an amazing pediatrician.
About Dr. Sherry Milner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Milner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
