Overview of Dr. Sherry Narang, MD

Dr. Sherry Narang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Narang works at Wilmer Eye Institute in Columbia, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Dry Eyes and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.