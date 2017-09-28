Dr. Sherry Narang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Narang, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherry Narang, MD
Dr. Sherry Narang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Narang works at
Dr. Narang's Office Locations
-
1
Columbia - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 910-2330Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute - Green Spring Station Lutherville10753 Falls Rd Ste 455, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2800
-
3
Columbia Office6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (443) 283-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narang?
Dr. Narang is truly a master in her ophthalmology tradecraft. Her competence, professionalism, and flawless surgical skill was demonstrated by her successful cataract surgery. As an artist, the restoration and correction of my vision was a life changing event. I can now fully appreciate the depth, color, and accuracy of my vision. Without hesitation, I would recommend Dr. Narang who serves as a Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute treasure
About Dr. Sherry Narang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861659740
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narang works at
Dr. Narang has seen patients for Migraine, Dry Eyes and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narang speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Narang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.