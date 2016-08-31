See All Neurologists in Decatur, IL
Dr. Sherry Reid, MD

Neurology
2.9 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sherry Reid, MD

Dr. Sherry Reid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They completed their residency with In University School Of Med|St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center

Dr. Reid works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL with other offices in Shelbyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Decatur
    1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 329-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Shelbyville
    207 S Pine St Ste E, Shelbyville, IL 62565 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 329-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Medical Center
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
  • Saint Patrick Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
24-Hour Ambulatory Electroencephalogram Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Sherry Reid, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104835412
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • In University School Of Med|St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherry Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reid has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

