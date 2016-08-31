Dr. Sherry Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Reid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sherry Reid, MD
Dr. Sherry Reid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They completed their residency with In University School Of Med|St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid's Office Locations
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Decatur1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 329-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Specialty Clinic - Shelbyville207 S Pine St Ste E, Shelbyville, IL 62565 Directions (217) 329-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reid is very caring and thorough in asking questions to the patient and responding with answers that are clear and concise. She is an excellent physician and I would recommend her to anyone I know who needed a neurologist.
About Dr. Sherry Reid, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1104835412
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med|St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center
