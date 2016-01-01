Dr. Sherry Sakowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Sakowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Sherry Sakowitz, MD
Dr. Sherry Sakowitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Sakowitz's Office Locations
Pediatric Wellness and Weight Management140 E Ridgewood Ave # N480, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 316-8438
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
About Dr. Sherry Sakowitz, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1487705521
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
