Dr. Shieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherry Shieh, MD
Dr. Sherry Shieh, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Shieh works at
New York Office1425 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 659-9530
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
I had the privilege to meet with doctor Shieh about ten years ago .My daughter recommended Dr.Shieh since she was seen before me for skin problems and was very pleased with doctor Sheih and her treatment.After my visit I felt very fortunate to have found Dr. Sheih with her caring personality and expertise in her work! She is a very trustworthy doctor and I would definitely recommend her!Sometimes you have to be patient with the timeframe of appointments ,but it is well worth the wait!
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1083696447
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Buffalo General Hospital The
- Case Western Rsrv U
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Dermatology
Dr. Shieh speaks Chinese and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shieh.
