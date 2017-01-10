See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sherry Shieh, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (24)
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sherry Shieh, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Shieh works at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Office
    1425 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 659-9530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Paraskevi Maniatis in medford ny 11763 — Jan 10, 2017
About Dr. Sherry Shieh, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English, Chinese and Spanish
  • 1083696447
Education & Certifications

  • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
  • Buffalo General Hospital The
  • Case Western Rsrv U
  • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
  • University of Virginia
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shieh works at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shieh’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shieh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

