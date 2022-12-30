Dr. Sherry Shuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Shuman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sherry Shuman, MD
Dr. Sherry Shuman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Shuman's Office Locations
Central Medical Group4921 Parkview Pl Ste 14A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-8778
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
BRENDTTRAVIS ,????? WISH YOU WERE STILL MY DR. ,,,,I’m looking for another rheumatologist that might be half as knowledgeable as you ?? I know I’m like that old penny that keeps turning up ?? Me: DrivewayDr. St. Louis
About Dr. Sherry Shuman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1487767257
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuman has seen patients for Arthritis, Lupus and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.