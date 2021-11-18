Dr. Sherry Sinclair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherry Sinclair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sherry Sinclair, MD
Dr. Sherry Sinclair, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Sinclair's Office Locations
Triangle Arthritis & Rheumatolgy Associates3101 JOHN HUMPHRIES WYND, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 881-8272
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very sincere and Caring physician. She stays current on alternative treatment options
About Dr. Sherry Sinclair, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1467422006
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- East Carolina U, School of Medicine
Dr. Sinclair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinclair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinclair has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinclair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinclair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinclair.
