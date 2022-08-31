See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Agoura Hills, CA
Dr. Sherry Thomas, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sherry Thomas, MD

Dr. Sherry Thomas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Agoura Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA/Harbor

Dr. Thomas works at SHERRY THOMAS M.D. in Agoura Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomas' Office Locations

    Sherry Thomas MD
    29525 Canwood St Ste 211, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 (818) 459-5703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CenCal Health
    • Central Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 31, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Thomas for a couple of years. She never ceases to amaze me. While sitting in her office, I had a medical emergency and Dr. Thomas came out of her office to make sure that I was OK. I was advised by her to go to the ER. She walked me & my husband out to our car and asked me to call her when I was done to update her on my condition. Dr. Thomas is not only a very knowledgeable physician but is also a humanistic, caring and, compassionate one. I am so happy to have her as my doctor and know that the time spent traveling to see her means the world to me. I would also like to compliment her great & efficient office staff, as you know they are the doorway to the doctor. My husband & I are very grateful for all that Dr. Thomas has done for us. It is because of her excellent diagnostic skills that I have my life back & now I can add her other wonderful qualities to her title! Paula (Las Vegas) 8/29/22
    About Dr. Sherry Thomas, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • 1932154580
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA/Harbor
    • U Tex Med Ctr
    • St Louis U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherry Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at SHERRY THOMAS M.D. in Agoura Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

