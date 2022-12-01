Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Norton Neuroscience Institute - Brownsboro4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 205, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6390
- Norton Hospital
I am so thankful for Dr. Dashti. I had been living with a condition called IIH or pseudotumor ceribri for years, possibly the majority of my life. Other doctors had dismissed my issues of: almost daily headaches, eye pressure, head pressure, wavy lines and stars in my vision, eventual black outs in my vision, brain fog, extreme fatigue, joint pain, joint swelling, shaky hands, loss of words, tightness in my neck and shoulders, eye twitching, PT in my right ear causing swooshing sound constantly, blurry vision, racing heart, and chest pain. What the radiologist missed on my tests Dr. Dashti immediately caught as Venous Sinus Stenosis. He was able to go in and place a stent. When I woke up from surgery the heartbeat sound from the Pulsatile Tennitus was completely gone from my right ear. After the next following weeks, the largest majority of my symptoms had minimized or subsided completely. I went from being absolutely miserable everyday and barely surviving from the symptoms keeping me
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University Of Akron, Akron Ohio
Dr. Dashti has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dashti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
