Overview of Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD

Dr. Shervin Dashti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Dashti works at Norton Neuroscience Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.