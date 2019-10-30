See All Cardiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Shervin Eshaghian, MD

Cardiology
3.8 (13)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shervin Eshaghian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Eshaghian works at Beverly Hills Cardiology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Tower Cardiology
    Tower Cardiology
2080 Century Park E, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Dyslipidemia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aorta-Pulmonary Artery Fistula Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease, Progressive - Hypertension - Heart Defects - Bone Fragility - Brachysyndactyly Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis - Deafness - Diabetes - Epilepsy - Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis, Premature - Deafness - Diabetes Mellitus - Photomyoclonus - Nephropathy - Degenerative Neurologic Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerotic Coronary Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Myxoma Chevron Icon
Atrial Myxoma, Familial Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Atrioventricular Conduction Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Familial Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Conditions Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Cold Chevron Icon
Chest Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Conduction Disorder of the Heart Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Malformation Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Malformation Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Stenosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Fistula Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dextrocardia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Familial Hyperlipoproteinemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Progressive, Familial Chevron Icon
Heart Blood Vessel Blockage Chevron Icon
Heart Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Defect, Tongue Hamartoma and Polysyndactyly Chevron Icon
Heart Defects - Limb Shortening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Injuries Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Bilateral Renal Artery Stenosis-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Coarctation of the Aorta-Induced Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Chevron Icon
Laterality Defects Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Murmur Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Adrenal Artery Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Symptoms, Heart Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncopal Tachyarrhythmia Chevron Icon
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Systolic Ejection Murmur Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Temporary Pacing Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vasospasm Chevron Icon
Vasovagal Attack Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Enlargement Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Rupture Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia, Catecholaminergic Polymorphic, 1 Chevron Icon
Ventriculo - Arterial Discordance, Isolated Chevron Icon
Visual Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvar Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 30, 2019
    Dr. Esheghian is very caring and bright. He has taken great care of me for the last two years
    Shervin Gholian — Oct 30, 2019
    About Dr. Shervin Eshaghian, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
    • 1760695696
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eshaghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eshaghian works at Beverly Hills Cardiology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eshaghian’s profile.

    Dr. Eshaghian has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eshaghian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshaghian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshaghian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshaghian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eshaghian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

